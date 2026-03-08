Kuwait: "They think the Americans are defending them. And I'll say it again today, WE are the ones defending the Americans."

Kuwaiti news, building burning in the background, as the Ministry of Interior announces two border security officers killed:

"They think the Americans are defending them. And I'll say it again — today, WE are the ones defending the Americans."

The Gulf is finally figuring it out... maybe.

Adding:

Last night Israel and the United States were the first to begin destroying desalination plants in Iran. The country's population was already facing dire water shortages before the war.

The Epstein coalition began targeting water, having attacked a desalination plant on the Iranian island of Qeshm the day before. In retaliation, Iran struck a desalination plant in Bahrain with a drone.

For comparison Qatar gets 100% of its drinking water from desalination, Kuwait and Bahrain 90%, Oman slightly less – 86%, and Saudi Arabia 70%. Iran is in a much better situation, excluding the southern regions of the country. Nevertheless, 30% of its water goes through desalination plants.

When asked whether the US attacked the desalination plant in Iran, President Trump responded that the Iranians are "some of the most evil people on earth." "They behead babies, they dismember women..." "I don't know anything about the desalination plant except that they complain."

⚠️Btw. hitting water supplies is a war crime.