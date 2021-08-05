© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Passio - Are You Really The "Good Guys"?
Follow
2
Share
Report
96 views • August 05, 2021
Mark Passio
https://whatonearthishappening.com/
https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
https://odysee.com/@WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com:3?
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/WhatOnEarth93
Mark Passio delivered this brief presentation by video at an anti-lockdown rally in Philadelphia, PA on December 6, 2020. In his speech, Mark explains why most of humanity's belief in authority not only means that they are members of a dangerous CULT, but that it most certainly makes them BAD PEOPLE. – YES. IT. DOES.
https://whatonearthishappening.com/
https://whatonearthishappening.com/podcast
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
https://odysee.com/@WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com:3?
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/WhatOnEarth93
Mark Passio delivered this brief presentation by video at an anti-lockdown rally in Philadelphia, PA on December 6, 2020. In his speech, Mark explains why most of humanity's belief in authority not only means that they are members of a dangerous CULT, but that it most certainly makes them BAD PEOPLE. – YES. IT. DOES.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.