Watch and discuss here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/nikki-s-shadow-govt-john-richardson-on-natural-health-iran-update-b2t-show-jul-20-2026

Nikki Floris, an FBI Counterintelligence official who led the Foreign Interference Task Force, wrote in 2020 that she was “basically running a shadow government inside the FBI right now.” We get an update on Iran where they execute another teenager and Trump unleashes heavy attacks. John Richardson comes on live to discuss B17 and Natural Health Solutions.





Sponsor: Get your Apricot seed product here





blessed2teach.com/B17





Rick B2T delivers hard-hitting truth on the B2T Show, starting with President Trump’s recent national address exposing voting machine vulnerabilities and the beginning of declassification on 2020 election fraud. He breaks down shadow government operations, foreign interference, inflated voter rolls, and why urgent action on machines and voter integrity is critical before November.





Joined by natural health expert John Richardson, the conversation shifts to health freedom. John shares powerful insights on the rise of colorectal cancer in younger people, the dangers of GLP-1 weight loss drugs, ultra-processed foods, and the importance of natural approaches. He details the Richardson Method and the God-given healing power of B17 (laetrile/amygdalin) from apricot seeds — a legacy passed down from his father’s pioneering work.





Key Topics Covered:





Trump’s national address on election fraud and voting machines





Shadow government, China interference, and declassification updates





Colorectal cancer causes and prevention





B17/laetrile history, the Richardson Method, and apricot seeds





Dangers of GLP-1 drugs and Big Pharma solutions





Faith, health freedom, and standing strong





References & Links: Apricot Power sponsor link: blessed2teach.com/B17 Watch full episode on FaithNFreedom.TV





#B2TShow #ElectionIntegrity #HealthFreedom #B17 #FaithNFreedomTV #ChristianPatriots





Recent B2T Teaching: Every Believer Can Prophesy — Donne Clement Patruska





https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-5-donne-clement-patruska-every-believer-can-prophesy





New Episodes: 🎯 Today's Uncensored Truth Drops — Biblical Insight + Freedom | July 18, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-18-2026





Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: I Have Not Forgotten the Promises I Made to Your Forefathers https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/i-have-not-forgotten-the-promises-i-made-to-your-forefathers