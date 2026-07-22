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Nikki's Shadow Govt. John Richardson on Natural Health. Iran Update. B2T Show, Jul 20, 2026
Blessed To Teach
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Watch and discuss here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/nikki-s-shadow-govt-john-richardson-on-natural-health-iran-update-b2t-show-jul-20-2026

Nikki Floris, an FBI Counterintelligence official who led the Foreign Interference Task Force, wrote in 2020 that she was “basically running a shadow government inside the FBI right now.” We get an update on Iran where they execute another teenager and Trump unleashes heavy attacks. John Richardson comes on live to discuss B17 and Natural Health Solutions.


Sponsor: Get your Apricot seed product here


blessed2teach.com/B17


Rick B2T delivers hard-hitting truth on the B2T Show, starting with President Trump’s recent national address exposing voting machine vulnerabilities and the beginning of declassification on 2020 election fraud. He breaks down shadow government operations, foreign interference, inflated voter rolls, and why urgent action on machines and voter integrity is critical before November.


Joined by natural health expert John Richardson, the conversation shifts to health freedom. John shares powerful insights on the rise of colorectal cancer in younger people, the dangers of GLP-1 weight loss drugs, ultra-processed foods, and the importance of natural approaches. He details the Richardson Method and the God-given healing power of B17 (laetrile/amygdalin) from apricot seeds — a legacy passed down from his father’s pioneering work.


Key Topics Covered:


Trump’s national address on election fraud and voting machines


Shadow government, China interference, and declassification updates


Colorectal cancer causes and prevention


B17/laetrile history, the Richardson Method, and apricot seeds


Dangers of GLP-1 drugs and Big Pharma solutions


Faith, health freedom, and standing strong


References & Links: Apricot Power sponsor link: blessed2teach.com/B17 Watch full episode on FaithNFreedom.TV


#B2TShow #ElectionIntegrity #HealthFreedom #B17 #FaithNFreedomTV #ChristianPatriots


Recent B2T Teaching: Every Believer Can Prophesy — Donne Clement Patruska


https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-5-donne-clement-patruska-every-believer-can-prophesy


New Episodes: 🎯 Today's Uncensored Truth Drops — Biblical Insight + Freedom | July 18, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-18-2026


Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: I Have Not Forgotten the Promises I Made to Your Forefathers https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/i-have-not-forgotten-the-promises-i-made-to-your-forefathers

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qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach
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