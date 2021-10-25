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When the King (of Kings) says "AMEN" - what do you say?
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
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136 views • October 25, 2021
Prophetic word, given October the 24th around 9pm,
When the King of kings say Amen, what will be your respond?
In this prophecy the Lord gave a guidance of how we can respond.
Also it gives a view how faith in the small things will have an effect on greater things.

The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-24-pdf-download/

Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski

However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Keywords
trustgodholy spiritlighttruthprophecypropheticyeshuapersecutionspirittorahworshiplordabrahammosesflyingprophetsobediencekingelohimdoubtamenbindernowski
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