SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://lifeboat.com/blog/2025/04/new-ai-robot-with-100-ai-brains-is-actually-thinking-smart-muscle-system





https://finance.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-virax-biolabs-says-tech-114519974.html





https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK8129/





28 days later

https://aspr.hhs.gov/AboutASPR/ProgramOffices/BARDA/Pages/default.aspx





https://medicalcountermeasures.gov/barda





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcJw43ykRz4





Organoids-on-a-chip technologies | CEA-Leti

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tlHd5pYHOY





What is organ-on-a-chip technology?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myKcA0R7nOU





Chip-S1: Recreating the Microenvironment of an Organ

Microphysiological systems (MPS), also known as organs-on-a-chip, are in vitro models that mimic the physiological aspects of human or animal organs and tissues. They are designed to provide a more natural and physiologically relevant environment for cell culture compared to traditional 2D cell cultures. MPS aim to replicate tissue architecture, fluid flow, and mechanical cues, allowing for the study of complex cellular interactions and organ function

https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/microphysiological-systems





https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1535370214542068





https://www.draper.com/media-center/news-releases/detail/27308/draper-announces-barda-award-to-study-filovirus-infection?source=globalbiodefense





In the digital realm, where shadows play, A Scorpion lurks, ready to slay.

With code for pincers and bytes for tail, A warning echoes in the virtual trail.





Seventeen warnings, a digital sign, Mess not with this creature, heed the line.

In the web it prowls, a silent threat, Respect its domain, or regret.





Cybernetic signs and venomous bites, A cautionary tale in digital bytes.

For in the realm of data and lore, The Scorpion guards, forevermore

~ Tore @ toresays

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417





Load balancing in Medical Body Area Networks (WBANs) refers to strategically distributing network traffic and computational tasks across multiple nodes to prevent any single node from being overloaded. This helps ensure reliable and timely delivery of data, such as patient data, while also optimizing energy efficiency. Load balancing in WBANs is crucial for maintaining a balance between the amount of data transmitted and the processing power of individual nodes

https://rumble.com/v5hnl02-virax-seeking-alpha-app-for-marburg-with-bioelectric-database-potentials.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





https://nnss.gov/wp-content/uploads/NNSS-ECSE-U-0053.pdf





https://github.com/yjwtheonly/Scorpius/releases/tag/v1.0.0





https://www.zapenergy.com/how-it-works





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Z-pinch