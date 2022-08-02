Zelensky 'not all he's portrayed as' by Western media: Bernardi

Sky News host Cory Bernardi says “everything we are told” about the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be taken “with a huge dose of salt”.

''I CAN NOT BITE MY TONGUE ANY LONGER REGARDING UKRAINE AND ZELENSKY''



“I think the President of the Ukraine is not all that he’s portrayed as by the Western media,” Mr Bernardi said.

"Something about all this doesn't add up. There's an agenda at work in the Ukraine that is much greater than staving off the Russian invaders. We are wise to take everything we're told about this conflict with a huge grain of salt."

Bravo 👏

