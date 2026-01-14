Danish FM after the meeting on Greenland: "It's clear that the president [Trump] has this wish of conquering over Greenland." - part 2

Danish FM after the meetings regarding Greenland: "It's clear that the president [Trump] has this wish of conquering over Greenland."

Danish Foreign Minister, following meetings in Washington said that a violation of the territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland would be completely unacceptable.

Danish Foreign Minister: We will never agree to the US seizing Greenland.

Denmark and the USA failed to reach an agreement on the issue of Greenland at a meeting in Washington.

"Our positions continue to differ," - said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen after talks with US Secretary of State Narco Rubio.

The US military is ready to carry out Trump's orders regarding Greenland at any time, RIA Novosti was told by the US Department of War.

The department added that the Pentagon has not yet made any decisions about changing the level of combat readiness of American forces on the island.