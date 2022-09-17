NEW Cyber Attack - The END of Meat. What the MEDIA isn't TELLING You!!

John Williams: One-Fifth of U.S. Beef Capacity Wiped Out by JBS Cyber attack. This company slaughters 22,000 cattle per day. Now they are out of business for the time being. Look at the Colonial Pipeline another situation with gas and fossil fuels wiped out and then we look at the Keystone Pipeline, another pipeline shut down. All of these attacks are through regulations or cyber attacks. Schwab said that the next pandemic will be greater than the first. Mirrored
