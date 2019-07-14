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Rush Limbaugh talks about the climate clown hoax and the fake news used to corrupt American minds
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64 views • July 14, 2019
Rush reports on a new climate science study from experts that say humans are not responsible for global warming, and how the left uses these types of movements to destroy America.
Aired on 7/12/19
Aired on 7/12/19
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