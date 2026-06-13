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Dr. Ardis Show | Preventative Measures for Colon Cancer
Mindy
Mindy
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In this week’s episode, Dr. Bryan Ardis addresses the recent report that colon cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths among young adults and explores why rates may be rising. Dr Ardis reviews how colorectal cancer is diagnosed and commonly treated, including a breakdown of widely prescribed therapies and their documented side effects, before shifting to prevention-focused research. Also highlighted are published studies on constipation, microbial imbalance, inflammation, parasites, E. coli, candida, and toxic exposures, and presents research on ginger, rhubarb, black cumin seed oil (Nigella sativa), and magnesium for supporting healthy bowel motility, microbiome balance, normal inflammatory response, and overall colon health.

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irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harristulsi gabbardfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabnuclear-warmaria zeeebreanna morellodr kirk elliot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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