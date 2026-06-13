Dr. Ardis Show | Preventative Measures for Colon Cancer

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In this week’s episode, Dr. Bryan Ardis addresses the recent report that colon cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths among young adults and explores why rates may be rising. Dr Ardis reviews how colorectal cancer is diagnosed and commonly treated, including a breakdown of widely prescribed therapies and their documented side effects, before shifting to prevention-focused research. Also highlighted are published studies on constipation, microbial imbalance, inflammation, parasites, E. coli, candida, and toxic exposures, and presents research on ginger, rhubarb, black cumin seed oil (Nigella sativa), and magnesium for supporting healthy bowel motility, microbiome balance, normal inflammatory response, and overall colon health.