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Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης - Μετά φόβου Θεού, πίστεως και αγάπης προσέλθετε
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56 views • December 26, 2021
Ἀπό ρυπαρῶν χειλέων, ἀπό βδελυρᾶς καρδίας, ἀπό ἀκαθάρτου γλώττης, ἐκ ψυχῆς ἐρρυπωμένης, δέξαι δέησιν, Χριστέ μου· (Συμεών τοῦ Νέου Θεολόγου, ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΘΕΙΑΣ ΜΕΤΑΛΗΨΕΩΣ)
Τήν Κυριακή προ της Χριστού Γεννήσεως, 22 Δεκεμβρίου 2019, στίς 10:30πμ, ὁ π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης μίλησε μέ θέμα: «Μετά φόβου Θεοῦ, πίστεως καί ἀγάπης προσέλθετε».
Τήν Κυριακή προ της Χριστού Γεννήσεως, 22 Δεκεμβρίου 2019, στίς 10:30πμ, ὁ π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης μίλησε μέ θέμα: «Μετά φόβου Θεοῦ, πίστεως καί ἀγάπης προσέλθετε».
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