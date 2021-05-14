The Implication of the Delisting of the CCP’s Three Major Telecommunications Companies in the US

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In the May 8, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that the delisting of the CCP’s three major telecommunications companies had set a standard for the U.S. and the world to decouple with the CCP and seize the CCP’s assets globally. The whole world is opening its eyes to see the true nature of the CCP. When the time comes, people around the world, including those greedy financial crocodiles in the West will rush to grab the CCP’s assets, but the CCP’s money should belong to the Chinese people. In the end, the CCP and its members will have no other choices but putting their money in the Himalaya Reserve, Himalaya Dollar, and Himalaya Coin.