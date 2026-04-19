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Iran Negotiation Ended, Oil Spiked, MORE VOLATILITY Coming! - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with Dr. Kirk Elliott to break down the collapse of Iran negotiations and the immediate spike in oil prices following rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. With global supply disruptions pushing oil back above $100 and markets reacting to geopolitical uncertainty, volatility is no longer a possibility—it’s here. We discuss what this means for inflation, interest rates, and why gold and silver could be positioned for a major move in the months ahead.


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interviewgasstacy whitedstrait of hormuz crisisfinancial uncertainty 2026
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