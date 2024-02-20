‘Is there any doubt now?’: Rita Panahi reveals evidence against Biden family business

Sky News host Rita Panahi says further evidence has been revealed of the Biden family’s “dodgy business dealings” and their “pay-for-access business model”. “The House Oversight Committee has released powerful witness testimony of Biden’s foreign influence pedalling scheme,” she said. “With Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski testifying.” Mr Bobulinski said, “I want to be crystal-clear: From my direct personal experience and what I’ve subsequently come to learn … it is clear to me that Joe Biden was the brand being sold by the Biden family”. “Is there any doubt now that Joe Biden wasn’t just involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings, he was the brand that was being sold to foreign actors seeking to gain influence in the US?” Ms Panahi said.







