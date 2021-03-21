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Sermon with Political Intrigue
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30 views • March 21, 2021
I give a sermon once a year so I am very rusty at it. On this occasion I felt it was ok to add the recent US election fraud story to it as an example of the power of persuasion. It raised more than a few eyebrows. This election fraud story is sandwiched between responses to Bible readings: Psalm 51, Jeremiah 31, Hebrews 5 and John 12. Enjoy.
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