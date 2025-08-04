Cardinal Newman: Doctor of Compromise

Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God





Who is Cardinal Newman? Of course he is a Cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church. But who is he really? What did he really stand for? Did he contend for the original faith like the Apostle Jude said Christians were supposed to do?





Pope Leo XIV recently decided to make Cardinal Newman a ‘Doctor of the Church’. So, just what is a ‘Doctor of the Church’? Well, a ‘Doctor of the Church’ is someone whose teachings have profoundly shaped the doctrine of the Roman Catholic Church.





So what did Cardinal Newman teach that so profoundly shaped the doctrine of the Roman Catholic Church? One thing he wrote about was to condemn the Biblical view of the Godhead. He also promoted analogy over scripture for doctrine.





Cardinal Newman also wrote that accepting pagan rites and rituals into the Roman Catholic faith was a good method of satisfying people who liked paganism. He justified changes to the Roman Catholic faith in order to increase the number of heathen into the church. He further wrote that such demonic rituals became sanctified by their adoption into the Roman Catholic faith.





But is that what God says? Does God, anywhere in the Bible, endorse the acceptance of pagan groves and rituals?





What did the Apostle Paul writer about trying to drink the cup of God and demons? Are Christians supposed to compromise with paganism or be separate from unbelievers according to Paul's writings?





Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of God’s truth from the pages of the Bible on the ‘profound impact Cardinal Newman’s teachings’ had on the Roman Catholic Church.

