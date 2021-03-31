Sidney Powell Files Motion To Dismiss & Fires Back At CNN's Fake News Claims

Sidney Powell has filed a motion to dismiss the $1.3 Billion Dominion defamation lawsuit, and has fired back at the media that claim that she argued in her motion that "no reasonable person would believe her voter fraud claims."



Sidney Powell has issued a statement saying that Fake News is at it again with this one.



Shortly after she filed her motion to dismiss, media such as CNN began smearing her once again with a completely false narrative, claiming that she has argued in her motion that, and I quote CNN “Sidney Powell argues in new court filing that no reasonable people would believe her election fraud claims.”



CBS then ran with that and added to it and I quote, “Sidney Powell tells the court that no reasonable person would take her voter fraud claims as fact.”

After this obvious smear campaign, Sidney Powell was forced to put out a statement, saying, and I quote “The Fake News is lying to everyone about our filings in the Dominion Case. My position has not changed. We will be taking them to the mat – Sidney”



And here’s an interesting gem for ya, Dominion’s lawyer, Tom Clare also represents Bill Gates. What do you think about that? Put a comment below.

Now for just a second, I would like to address my last video titled Sidney Powell Exposes Simon Parkes.



Many of his dedicated followers have come to his defense in the comments section of that video, which is fine, but what many are asking is unreasonable in my opinion.



Some were upset that I didn’t play the clips of him during his fake “updates” and didn’t play the clip of Sidney in her latest interview with Doug Billings.



A few said it is He said she said…and that’s exactly right! He said it, and she said it, on camera, and it’s on the internet. So its not he said she said, it’s I am saying what they said on camera, recorded, and online available for everyone to watch.



This is called Real Talk News. So let’s get real for a second.



Why would I want to play clips of Simons video, when I am obviously saying I believe he is full of it? Why would I want to promote that? Especially when they are all readily available with a simple search? And in regards to Sidney’s latest interview. Why would I need to play clips of some other guys news channel, when if, inquiring minds want to know, they can simply go to his channel and watch the interview?



I mean seriously… why be upset with me for not playing these clips, while not being upset at the person who created the clips, Simon?..



One of his followers even called my video Fake News…yet Simon, the man who says he fathered an alien child, and led hundreds of thousands to believe that Biden wouldn’t be inaugurated, is considered real news?



Now we really are in the twilight zone! I wonder if and how much Simon paid those people to comment on my video. If you haven’t seen it, find out what all the hype is about by clicking into my channel and watch the video titled Sidney Powell Exposes Simon Parkes.



For the three people that still believe in the mainstream media and find it hard to believe that they would lie to you, please use this story as a shining example of the false narratives they are willing create and purvey to the entire world, just to advance their agenda.



They claimed that Sidney Powell said something that she did not, and she even came out and said that her position hasn’t changed. Are you one of the three that still watches the mainstream media, put a comment below and let’s get this conversation started!



If you would like to see her motion to dismiss Dominion’s defamation lawsuit, you can get it from my website at www.realtalknewstv.com and I will also be putting it on my telegram account @rtntv.



#SidneyPowell #Dominion #FakeNews