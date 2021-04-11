ΟΧΥΡΟ ΡΟΥΠΕΛ - ΜΕΡΕΣ ΟΧΥΡΩΝ 2019

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Τα στοιχεία που παραθέτονται στην παρουσίαση αντλήθηκαν από το βιβλίο του συγγραφέα Νίκου Β. Γκιρμπάτση “Οχυρό ΡΟΥΠΕΛ 1936-1941”. Το εν λόγω βιβλίο είναι προιόν 11ετής έρευνας (2006-2017), όπου συντάχθηκε η πλήρης κάτοψη σε κλίμακα 1:1.000 του οχυρού ΡΟΥΠΕΛ, η οποία στερούνταν από το αρχειακό υλικό της Διεύθυνσης Ιστορίας Στρατού.
Από το κανάλι "Metaxas Line" στο Youtube.