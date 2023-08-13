Prophecy Update: :Getting Angry Or Getting Ready

This video by Pastor J.D.Farag starts with a testimony by a prodigal son what was set free from homosexuality by Jesus Christ. J.D. shares that God had to do a work in him about today's subject matter: "getting angry or getting ready." God had problem with the pastor's response to what is happening in the world today geopolitically, economically and certainly spiritually. Some lessons he is learning, is that his anger, though I may be righteous in his stand, his anger of what's happening especially here in the U.S. is very telling. By very telling he means it's an indication that somehow this nation is my home and as such my final destination. Anyone who opposes my country will arouse my anger and my wrath. Mirrored
