Microwaves, 5G, Bluetooth, and Wifi: Understanding and Counteracting Radiation You're ALREADY Exposed to - Gina Paeth
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



There is an ever alarming influx of microwave and millimeter wave radiation from electronics, cell towers, smart meters, microwaves, radar, wifi, bluetooth and so much more. With the rollout of 5G and hundreds of thousands of 5G cell towers and 5-6G satellites, we must begin to Shield now!



Gina Paeth

WEBSITE: www.redemptionshield.com

use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off



