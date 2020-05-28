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Jeff Berwick of The Dollar Vigilante - Jeff Talks Co-vid Statistics (Deaths At Just .02%!) And Where We Are Headed
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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35 views • May 28, 2020
I've recently discovered an "anarcho-capitalist" and anarchist who seems very down to earth and reasonable to me. He talks a lot about precious metals and crypto being part of our future. I think he's mostly right about most of the things he talks about... he also talks about the NONSENSE that is Covid-19 and the PLANDEMIC.

Jeff is smart and charismatic and worth watching. Check out his website below.

Sign up to his free email list at: https://dollarvigilante.com

Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w

Our Bitchute Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

Our LBRY Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lbry

TDV on 153 News: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/153news

New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel

New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources

Covid Is a Hoax Flyer: https://dollarvigilante.com/flyer

Brave Browser: https://dollarvigilante.com/brave

Jeffrey Epstein's Temple Has Moved To Los Angeles To Find Work:
https://youtu.be/1wkKLEaWnDQ

Yuri Bezmenov - Deception Was My Job (full interview) (RE-UPLOAD):
https://youtu.be/UrS1qDcgdTk

Faraday Bags for cellphones: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/silent

**MUST SHARE** It's Getting Worse Than You Can Possibly Imagine!! - MSNBC mask and contact tracing propaganda: https://youtu.be/7dW1pRGrsSw?t=172

MUST SEE! Passerby Humiliates MSNBC Crew for Their Mask Hypocrisy! https://youtu.be/t0nLQG9Vxjw

KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America https://youtu.be/bX3EZCVj2XA

Woman talking about NASA’s “Future Strategic Decisions and Warfare” document: https://youtu.be/tyseXg5fKzo

For the first time, Twitter has tagged tweets by President Trump as "misinformation", and appended a link where readers can "get the facts" below the tweet's primary text: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/

--------------------------------------------

Thank you for your interest in The Body House..

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The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/

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The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/

SOCIAL MEDIA

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ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of The Council.

Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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