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Jeff Berwick of The Dollar Vigilante - Jeff Talks Co-vid Statistics (Deaths At Just .02%!) And Where We Are Headed
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35 views • May 28, 2020
I've recently discovered an "anarcho-capitalist" and anarchist who seems very down to earth and reasonable to me. He talks a lot about precious metals and crypto being part of our future. I think he's mostly right about most of the things he talks about... he also talks about the NONSENSE that is Covid-19 and the PLANDEMIC.
Jeff is smart and charismatic and worth watching. Check out his website below.
Sign up to his free email list at: https://dollarvigilante.com
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Covid Is a Hoax Flyer: https://dollarvigilante.com/flyer
Brave Browser: https://dollarvigilante.com/brave
Jeffrey Epstein's Temple Has Moved To Los Angeles To Find Work:
https://youtu.be/1wkKLEaWnDQ
Yuri Bezmenov - Deception Was My Job (full interview) (RE-UPLOAD):
https://youtu.be/UrS1qDcgdTk
Faraday Bags for cellphones: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/silent
**MUST SHARE** It's Getting Worse Than You Can Possibly Imagine!! - MSNBC mask and contact tracing propaganda: https://youtu.be/7dW1pRGrsSw?t=172
MUST SEE! Passerby Humiliates MSNBC Crew for Their Mask Hypocrisy! https://youtu.be/t0nLQG9Vxjw
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America https://youtu.be/bX3EZCVj2XA
Woman talking about NASA’s “Future Strategic Decisions and Warfare” document: https://youtu.be/tyseXg5fKzo
For the first time, Twitter has tagged tweets by President Trump as "misinformation", and appended a link where readers can "get the facts" below the tweet's primary text: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of The Council.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Jeff is smart and charismatic and worth watching. Check out his website below.
Sign up to his free email list at: https://dollarvigilante.com
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Covid Is a Hoax Flyer: https://dollarvigilante.com/flyer
Brave Browser: https://dollarvigilante.com/brave
Jeffrey Epstein's Temple Has Moved To Los Angeles To Find Work:
https://youtu.be/1wkKLEaWnDQ
Yuri Bezmenov - Deception Was My Job (full interview) (RE-UPLOAD):
https://youtu.be/UrS1qDcgdTk
Faraday Bags for cellphones: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/silent
**MUST SHARE** It's Getting Worse Than You Can Possibly Imagine!! - MSNBC mask and contact tracing propaganda: https://youtu.be/7dW1pRGrsSw?t=172
MUST SEE! Passerby Humiliates MSNBC Crew for Their Mask Hypocrisy! https://youtu.be/t0nLQG9Vxjw
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America https://youtu.be/bX3EZCVj2XA
Woman talking about NASA’s “Future Strategic Decisions and Warfare” document: https://youtu.be/tyseXg5fKzo
For the first time, Twitter has tagged tweets by President Trump as "misinformation", and appended a link where readers can "get the facts" below the tweet's primary text: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/
--------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
Get ALL of Dyann's sexy audio {monthly membership just $5.99} - https://stars.avn.com/dyannbridges
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of The Council.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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