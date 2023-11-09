Sold out, Betrayed, Invaded

As Israel continues to destroy Hamas, we the United States are being sucked into another endless war. We have been sold out by our "leaders" betrayed and invaded. As we watch Hamas BE BLOWN UP, our southern border is wide open for all terrorists of any stripe to come in. The usual suspects are to blame Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, and RINOs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.