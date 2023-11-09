Create New Account
Sold out, Betrayed, Invaded
TUSOE
6 Subscribers
67 views
Published 20 hours ago

As Israel continues to destroy Hamas, we the United States are being sucked into another endless war.  We have been sold out by our "leaders" betrayed and invaded.  As we watch Hamas BE BLOWN UP, our southern border is wide open for all terrorists of any stripe to come in.  The usual suspects are to blame Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, and RINOs.

treasoninvasionidfborder hamas

