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Portland ANTIFA ATTACKS families at Portland Prayer Gathering 8-7-2021! (Explicit)
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1642 views • August 07, 2021
Portland ANTIFA ATTACKS families at Portland Prayer Gathering 8-7-2021! This occurred after the main event (Artur Pawloski speech) was over and the main group split up. Some went home, the rest went to the south end of the waterfront to continue speaking and worshipping.
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