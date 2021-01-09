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Cynthia Johnson Follow-Up Video - Ep.3 Pt. 2 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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17 views • January 09, 2021
Cynthia Johnson, Democrat Representative in Michigan, embarrassed herself again last week in response to her disastrous Facebook video, where she threatened violence against Trump supporters. Take a look at our critique of her response and lets continue to defend liberty!
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