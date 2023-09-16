Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PART 3: "REVELATION SIGN/TAKE TWO" - BRAND NEW AMAZING REVELATIONS & THE FULL NUTSHELL EXPLANATION!! WOW!!! JESUS IS COMIN'!!!!
channel image
Grafted In The Vine
843 Subscribers
91 views
Published 13 hours ago

The Father: “The time has come for My Son to fetch His bride.” -- Word From The Lord Through Kathy!!https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/the-father-the-time-has-come-for-my-son-to-fetch-his-bride-word-from-the-lord-through-kathy


Job 38

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Job+38&version=NKJV

https://biblehub.com/hpbt/job/38.htm

https://biblehub.com/interlinear/job/38.htm


5906. Ayish or Ash

https://biblehub.com/hebrew/5906.htm


4216. mazzaroth

https://biblehub.com/hebrew/4216.htm


JOB 9

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=JOB+9&version=NKJV


Job 9

https://biblehub.com/aramaic-plain-english/job/9.htm


Amos 5:8

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=amos+5%3A8&version=NKJV


857. athah

https://biblehub.com/hebrew/857.htm


858. athah or atha

https://biblehub.com/hebrew/858.htm


Revelation 22:17

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+22%3A17&version=NKJV


2064. erchomai

https://biblehub.com/greek/2064.htm


Meet Aldebaran, the Bull’s Eye

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/meet-aldebaran-the-bulls-eye/


Stellarium

https://stellarium-web.org/


proclaim

https://www.thesaurus.com/browse/proclaim


Isaiah 9:6

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah%209:6&version=NKJV


revelation 12

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=revelation+12&version=NKJV


Luke 12

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2012&version=NKJV


We Are In The End Times Forums on our web site:

https://www.graftedinthevine222blognewsinfo.net/post/part-2-the-antichrist-show-is-comin-to-vegas-huge-confirmations-the-sphere-vegas


________________________________________________


TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)


(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)


IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)


ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]

Keywords
truthscriptureearthquakesthe holy spiritfirst fruitsprophecy newsnew revelationsthe fatherthe sontransfiguration

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket