⁣MASONIC DIVERSION TACTICS - DEVIL'S PLAYBOOK EXPOSED

⁣MASONIC DIVERSION TACTICS - DEVIL'S PLAYBOOK EXPOSEDMasonic Diversion Tactics1. Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil. Regardless of what you know, don't discuss it,especially if you are a public ﬁgure or lodge oﬃcial. If it's not reported, it didn't happen, andyou never have to deal with the issues.2. Become incredulous and indignant. Avoid discussing key issues and instead focus on sideissues, which can be used to show the topic as being critical of some otherwise sacrosanctgroup or theme. This is also known as the “How dare you!” gambit.3. Create rumormongers. Avoid discussing issues by describing all charges, regardless ofvenue or evidence, as mere rumors and wild accusations. Other derogatory terms mutuallyexclusive of truth may work as well. This method works especially well with a silent press,because the only way the public can learn of the facts are through such “arguable rumors”. Ifyou can associate the material with the Internet, use this fact to certify it a “wild rumor”which can have no basis in fact.4. Use a straw man. Find or create a seeming element of your opponent's argument whichyou can easily knock down to make yourself look good and the opponent to look bad. Eithermake up an issue you may safely imply exists based on your interpretation of theopponent/opponent arguments/situation, or select the weakest aspect of the weakestcharges. Amplify their signiﬁcance and destroy them in a way which appears to debunk allthe charges, real and fabricated alike, while actually avoiding discussion of the real issues.5. Sidetrack opponents with name-calling and ridicule. This is also known as the primaryattack the messenger ploy, though other methods qualify as variants of that approach.Associate opponents with unpopular titles such as “kook”, “right-wing”, “liberal”, “left-wing”,“terrorist”, “conspiracy theorist”, “radical”, “militia member”, “bigot”, “racist”, “religiousfanatic”, “crazy person”, “slanderer”, “sexual deviant”, and so forth. This makes others shrinkfrom support out of fear of gaining the same label, and you avoid dealing with issues.6. Hit and run. In any public forum, make a brief attack on your opponent or the opponentposition and then scamper off before an answer can be ﬁelded, or simply ignore any answer.This works extremely well in online and letters-to-the-editor environments, where a steadystream of new identities can be called upon without having to explain criticism reasoning—simply make an accusation or other attack, never discussing issues, and never answeringany subsequent response, for that would dignify the opponent's viewpoint.7. Question motives. Twist or amplify any fact which could be taken to imply that theopponent operates out of a hidden personal agenda or other bias. This avoids discussingissues and forces the accuser on the defensive.8. Invoke authority. Claim for yourself or associate yourself with authority, and present yourargument with enough “jargon” and “minutiae” to illustrate you are “one who knows”, andsimply say it isn't so without discussing issues or demonstrating concretely why or citing anysources.9. Play dumb. No matter what evidence or logical argument is offered, avoid discussingissues with denial they have any credibility, make any sense, provide any proof, contain ormake a point, have logic, or support a conclusion. Mix well for maximum effect.10. Associate opponent charges with old news. A derivative of the straw man, usually, in anylarge-scale matter of high visibility, someone will make charges early on which can be orwere already easily dealt with. Where it can be foreseen, have your own side raise a strawman issue and have it dealt with early on as part of the initial contingency plans. Subsequentcharges, regardless of validity or new ground uncovered, can usually then be associated withthe original charge and dismissed as simply being a rehash without need to address currentissues, so much the better where the opponent is or was involved with the original source.11. Establish and rely upon fall-back positions. Using a minor matter or element of the facts,take the “high road” and “confess” with candor that some innocent mistake, in hindsight, wasmade, but that opponents have seized on the opportunity to blow it all out of proportion andimply greater criminalities which, “just isn't so”. Others can reinforce this on your behalf, later.Done properly, this can garner sympathy and respect for “coming clean” and “owning up” toyour mistakes without addressing more serious issues.12. Enigmas have no solution. Drawing upon the overall umbrella of events surrounding thecrime and the multitude of players and events, paint the entire affair as too complex to solve.This causes those otherwise following the matter to begin to lose interest more quicklywithout having to address the actual issues.13. Alice in Wonderland logic.