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Religion's Relationship with Conflict and How Religious Ethics Play a Role in Global Relationships with Robert Eisen
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Why has history been filled with religious conflict? Even though some beliefs may appear similar, this can actually lead to more hostility than completely opposing views. Listen in to learn:
Why similar religions often conflict
The role religious conflict has played in global development
What to consider when viewing religion from the outside
Robert Eisen, a Professor of Religion and Judaic Studies, shares his views on global relationships and the relationships and conflicts caused over a complex history.
Though many religions hold parables of peace and tranquility, they have been the root causes of fighting and conflict throughout history. Despite this, there is still much to be learned and gained when attempting to gain the knowledge they offer.
Since many practitioners and followers of religions have been persecuted throughout the centuries, many religions have become accustomed to strife. While this has made some cultures incredibly hearty, it has also caused lasting issues.
Visit https://religion.columbian.gwu.edu/robert-eisen to learn more.
Why similar religions often conflict
The role religious conflict has played in global development
What to consider when viewing religion from the outside
Robert Eisen, a Professor of Religion and Judaic Studies, shares his views on global relationships and the relationships and conflicts caused over a complex history.
Though many religions hold parables of peace and tranquility, they have been the root causes of fighting and conflict throughout history. Despite this, there is still much to be learned and gained when attempting to gain the knowledge they offer.
Since many practitioners and followers of religions have been persecuted throughout the centuries, many religions have become accustomed to strife. While this has made some cultures incredibly hearty, it has also caused lasting issues.
Visit https://religion.columbian.gwu.edu/robert-eisen to learn more.
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