https://gettr.com/post/p2its301a7d

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Mr. Miles Guo’s letter to all the supporters and fellow fighters of the NFSC: “After the demise of the CCP, the new China under one person, one vote electoral system will undoubtedly become a Shangri-La on earth, and the Chinese people will have the power to decide their own fate! As dawn is approaching, the CCP members and officials should immediately renounce their wrongdoings and embrace goodness in order to receive a general amnesty! I miss you all!”

6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】郭先生给新中国联邦支持者和战友的信：“没有了中共后，一人一票选举制度下的新中国一定是人间的香格里拉，中国人的命运将由中国人自己做主！天快亮了，中共党员和官员赶快弃暗投明争取大赦！七哥想大家了！”

