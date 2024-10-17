BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alex Petkas: Ancient Hero Culture, Leadership Today, & Academia as No Place for High Agency
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
Alex Petkas of Cost of Glory discusses leaving academia and how the ivory towers are no longer a place for excellence and high agency people but conformity and mediocrity. He explains why Plutarch is more important than you think and how the ancient Greeks and Romans are the model of manliness and hero culture for the West. He points out ancient elite dynamics and past history which rhymes with the present.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Cost of Glory https://costofglory.com

Substack https://costofglory.substack.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@costofglory


About Alex Petkas

Alex likes helping people draw energy and practical insights from great figures of the past. He left a successful career in academia in order to this better. Besides peer reviewed research publications, he has written for many non-academic venues, including Compact, American Mind, Man’s World, and Antigone (where he is a founding editor). He lives with his wife and kids in his native Texas.


Keywords
westempireuniversityacademiaromeleadershipgreeceancient historyheroismwokeism
