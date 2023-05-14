FOX TAILS, 9/11, DESANTIS, SAMSON AND DELILAH | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com
Julie Green Given April 25, 2023 and Delivered on May 3, 2023 Many Governmental Secrets Will be Revealed That Will Change The Course of This Nation
4:59-11:32
https://rumble.com/v2lsl2s-many-governmental-secrets-will-be-revealed-that-will-change-the-course-of-t.html
Hank Kunneman April 30, 2023
0-3:17
https://youtu.be/q3FO9DovErw
Nathan French Elijah Streams
18:15-25:12 Tucker Carlson and Media and DeSantis
https://rumble.com/v2kpsao-nathan-french-trump-returns.html
Amanda Grace
56:07-57:22 fox tales and Sampson
https://www.youtube.com/live/MiqmA7OwYnc?feature=share
Amanda Grace May 5, 2023
56:56-1:10:38 Hunter, Isaiah, Trump, 9/11, media defeated by Cyrus, seducing spirits, Delilah, Sampson and Paul
https://www.youtube.com/live/8UakwTJF-P8?feature=share
Hank Kunneman May 3, 2023 prophetic pulse
2:20-3:14
3:34-6:24
https://youtu.be/8u5kPLBpDns
Amanda Grace May 5???
1:12:09-1:12:56
https://www.youtube.com/live/8UakwTJF-P8?feature=share
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 7f6e1e3a7e3acdb9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.