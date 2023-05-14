FOX TAILS, 9/11, DESANTIS, SAMSON AND DELILAH | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









Julie Green Given April 25, 2023 and Delivered on May 3, 2023 Many Governmental Secrets Will be Revealed That Will Change The Course of This Nation

4:59-11:32

https://rumble.com/v2lsl2s-many-governmental-secrets-will-be-revealed-that-will-change-the-course-of-t.html









Hank Kunneman April 30, 2023

0-3:17

https://youtu.be/q3FO9DovErw









Nathan French Elijah Streams

18:15-25:12 Tucker Carlson and Media and DeSantis

https://rumble.com/v2kpsao-nathan-french-trump-returns.html









Amanda Grace

56:07-57:22 fox tales and Sampson

https://www.youtube.com/live/MiqmA7OwYnc?feature=share









Amanda Grace May 5, 2023

56:56-1:10:38 Hunter, Isaiah, Trump, 9/11, media defeated by Cyrus, seducing spirits, Delilah, Sampson and Paul

https://www.youtube.com/live/8UakwTJF-P8?feature=share









Hank Kunneman May 3, 2023 prophetic pulse

2:20-3:14

3:34-6:24

https://youtu.be/8u5kPLBpDns









Amanda Grace May 5???

1:12:09-1:12:56

https://www.youtube.com/live/8UakwTJF-P8?feature=share

















TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 7f6e1e3a7e3acdb9



