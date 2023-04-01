https://gettr.com/post/p2d38ex01f0
3/30/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: Pras Michel has successfully weaponized the Department of Justice to target Miles Guo, the Chinese Communist Party's top enemy! Behind the double standards of the US justice system toward Miles Guo is none other than the CCP.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #PrasMichel
3/30/2023 妮可接受凯文·艾伦采访：普拉斯·米歇尔成功地替中共把美国司法部武器化来针对中共的头号敌人郭文贵先生！美国司法系统的黑手对郭先生的案子实行双重标准的背后就是中共！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #孟晚舟 #华为 #普拉斯米歇尔
