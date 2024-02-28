Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Trump Ad Spotlights Illegal Alien Crime Wave As Dem. Mayor Invokes Charlottesville
channel image
Rick Langley
943 Subscribers
49 views
Published a day ago

New Trump Ad Spotlights Illegal Alien Crime Wave As Dem. Mayor Invokes Charlottesville

Alex Jones presents Trump's new campaign ad, and responds to Democrat mayor of Athens, Georgia, Kelly Girtz as he defends illegal immigrants and the crime they've committed in his state.

Keywords
new trump adspotlightsillegal alien crime waveas dem mayor invokes charlottesville

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket