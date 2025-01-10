BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Now & Then
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
62 views • 3 months ago

This video was created to explore some of the features of

CapCut video creation and editing software. The video blends 

old classic art with modern theorized space travel, and is centered 

around the Danube River in Europe.

This video is meant for informational and educational purposes 

only under Fair Use. This video is not monetized in any way by 

the video's creator.


Featuring:

The Blue Danube Waltz & The Viennese Waltz by Johann Strauss

Excerpts from '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968) by Stanley Kubrick.


This video was created using CapCut video editing software

Keywords
2001stanley kubrickspace odysseydanubedanube riverthe blue danubethe blue danube waltzjohann strauss
