Now & Then

This video was created to explore some of the features of
CapCut video creation and editing software. The video blends
old classic art with modern theorized space travel, and is centered
around the Danube River in Europe.
This video is meant for informational and educational purposes
only under Fair Use. This video is not monetized in any way by
the video's creator.
Featuring:
The Blue Danube Waltz & The Viennese Waltz by Johann Strauss
Excerpts from '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968) by Stanley Kubrick.
This video was created using CapCut video editing software
