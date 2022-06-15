FULL SHOW: Destroying Self-Defense And Free Speech Is The Globalists’ Only Hope

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The looney left, the demonic evil authoritarians, are being exposed. With truth flooding out they can only double down on the aggressive action to take our guns and our right to speak. Kristi Leigh guest hosts to cover these efforts and how to fight back. Featuring: Robert Davi, Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Mark Sherwood, and Transgender Agenda Dangers Alertist “Billboard Chris”.