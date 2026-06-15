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WHY IS DONALD TRUMP NOT MAKING ANY SENSE
End the global reset
End the global reset
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this is a short bit from my forthcoming documentary why Yahweh allowed to mark of the beast to occur. with all that is going on I thought I would put it up separately as well. cuz I'm going over some meanings that the profit Daniel in chapter 8 is speaking of. and it appears that Donald Trump is matching up with Daniel. it's all about a mind game. He's playing mind games with the world


you can contact me for comments or questions at [email protected]


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Kenneth -vance-12

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy