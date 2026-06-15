WHY IS DONALD TRUMP NOT MAKING ANY SENSE

this is a short bit from my forthcoming documentary why Yahweh allowed to mark of the beast to occur. with all that is going on I thought I would put it up separately as well. cuz I'm going over some meanings that the profit Daniel in chapter 8 is speaking of. and it appears that Donald Trump is matching up with Daniel. it's all about a mind game. He's playing mind games with the world





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