WHY IS DONALD TRUMP NOT MAKING ANY SENSE

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this is a short bit from my forthcoming documentary why Yahweh allowed to mark of the beast to occur. with all that is going on I thought I would put it up separately as well. cuz I'm going over some meanings that the profit Daniel in chapter 8 is speaking of. and it appears that Donald Trump is matching up with Daniel. it's all about a mind game. He's playing mind games with the world
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Kenneth -vance-12