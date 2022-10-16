Elon Musk Under Federal Probe Tied to Deal, Twitter Says

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53501911
Summary：10/14/2022 Reuters: Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter, the social media company said in a court filing made public on Thursday.