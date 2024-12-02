The Bitcoin Heist & Land Grab INCOMING - Proceed With CAUTION - Are Progressive Leftists & Techno-Fascists Infiltrating MAHA & MAGA?

Hedge against the chaos with gold & silver with the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases!! Learn more here:

Shannon’s Top Headlines December 2, 2024





WARNING - Bitcoin Scam Impending:

https://home.solari.com/plunder-capitalism-is-the-bitcoin-strategic-reserve-trial-balloon-the-next-step-in-the-great-american-land-grab/





Are Progressives Hijacking MAHA?

https://www.newsweek.com/progressive-case-rfk-jr-opinion-1992709





TRILLIONS Missing - The Financial Coup Of 2018 - Catherine Austin Fitts:

https://tube.solari.com/videos/video-embed-url-worldviewtube/





International Group Moves BAN Covid Shots - The North Group Letter of Concern:

https://northgroup.info/pdfs/NORTH_Group_Letter-2024-11-25.pdf





Scientific Lay Summary to Support the Letter of Concern On Covid Shots

https://northgroup.info/pdfs/NORTH_Group_Summary-2024-11-25_UK.pdf





