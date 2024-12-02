BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Bitcoin Heist & Land Grab INCOMING - Proceed With CAUTION - Are Progressive Leftists & Techno-Fascists Infiltrating MAHA & MAGA?
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • 4 months ago

Hedge against the chaos with gold & silver with the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases!! Learn more here:

https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


Shannon’s Top Headlines December 2, 2024


WARNING - Bitcoin Scam Impending:

https://home.solari.com/plunder-capitalism-is-the-bitcoin-strategic-reserve-trial-balloon-the-next-step-in-the-great-american-land-grab/


Are Progressives Hijacking MAHA?

https://www.newsweek.com/progressive-case-rfk-jr-opinion-1992709


TRILLIONS Missing - The Financial Coup Of 2018 - Catherine Austin Fitts:

https://tube.solari.com/videos/video-embed-url-worldviewtube/


International Group Moves BAN Covid Shots - The North Group Letter of Concern:

https://northgroup.info/pdfs/NORTH_Group_Letter-2024-11-25.pdf


Scientific Lay Summary to Support the Letter of Concern On Covid Shots

https://northgroup.info/pdfs/NORTH_Group_Summary-2024-11-25_UK.pdf


SJ Show Notes


Check out Shannon’s Patriot TV landing page! www.patriot.tv/joy


Please support Shannon’s independent network with your donation HERE:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6


Please Support Our Sponsors:


If you are invested in the markets and need financial advice you can TRUST. Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow!

Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368

Or visit his website at https://www.pcmpullano.com


Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


MUST Watch Movie - Beneath Sheep’s Clothing takes the mask off of totalitarianism and explores what lies beneath the surface of seemingly innocent characters and narratives. Get it HERE at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie

Keywords
contentsafeposts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy