https://gettr.com/post/p2awazwd73c
2023.03.08 The world is shrouded in the vaccine disaster and the resulting financial disaster. If the existence of the CCP is not terminated, it will be difficult for mankind to have a future.
世界笼罩在疫苗灾难和由此引发金融灾难中，若不终结中共的存在，人类将难有未来。
