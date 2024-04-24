The Moho





Apr 22, 2024





Abandoned dog laid 3 days in cold and rain, slowly waiting for dying...Heartbroken truth behind!





This is the reward that an old dog receives after a lifetime dedicated to his master;

abandoned in the middle of nowhere, next to a petroleum extraction probe, where he stayed for more than three days in cold and rain, waiting for his End.

I wonder why such specimens have the right to decide on the Future of others ?!!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAgvK8mFMTE