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Blue-Green Algae Spirulina Benefits And Covid Infections Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/14/22
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Blue-Green Algae Spirulina Benefits And Covid Infections Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/14/22
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Air Date: Friday, January 14, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths both in the U.S. and worldwide. Stating the numbers are spiking because people are not following the safety rules such as;hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing. Contending people who are not vaccinated and also not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in big trouble if the get the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating the blue-green algae spirulina. Two different studies found that spirulina improved locomotor activity and lengthened lifespan in fruit flies and rats. Spirulina contains several vitamins and minerals, improves gut health, lowers blood sugar, lowers cholesterol and boosts metabolism.
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