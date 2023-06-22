Current Update -

Zombie Attack: The enemy continues to pile meat on our forward trenches near Orekhovo: Infantry goes straight through under "Grads" on the Zaporizhzhya Front near Orekhovo

▪️ Fighting lasts for almost 5 hours, AFU infantry near Rabotino goes through a clear field under the fire of Russian troops, lying down, burning their equipment, but they are still coming, new waves.

▪️ Soldiers of the 291st, 70th and 1430th regiments continue to repel the attacks, releasing a cloud of ammunition.

▪️ Powerful artillery battles also continue.

▪️ AFU armored vehicles work from afar after suffering losses.💥💥💥