Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zombie Attack -The enemy continues to pile meat on our forward trenches near Orekhovo
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
929 Subscribers
233 views
Published Yesterday

 Current Update - 

Zombie Attack: The enemy continues to pile meat on our forward trenches near Orekhovo: Infantry goes straight through under "Grads" on the Zaporizhzhya Front near Orekhovo

▪️ Fighting lasts for almost 5 hours, AFU infantry near Rabotino goes through a clear field under the fire of Russian troops, lying down, burning their equipment, but they are still coming, new waves.

▪️ Soldiers of the 291st, 70th and 1430th regiments continue to repel the attacks, releasing a cloud of ammunition.

▪️ Powerful artillery battles also continue.

▪️ AFU armored vehicles work from afar after suffering losses.💥💥💥

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket