Mel K & J. Michael Waller | Danger Close: Big Intel is a Big Problem

Get prepped with ZSTACK and protect your immune system now: www.ZSTACKLIFE.com/mel20 - code MEL20 saves 20%.





Learn more about and follow J. Michael Waller:

https://bigintel.substack.com/

https://x.com/JMichaelWaller





Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains

https://www.amazon.com/Big-Intel-Heroes-State-Villains-ebook/dp/B0CB1QJJFJ





Learn more about the Center for Security Policy:

https://centerforsecuritypolicy.org/





Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange - Buy Gold & Silver

https://themelkshow.com/gold/

Speak with Gold Expert Andrew Sorchini…Tell Him Mel K Sent You!





Pre-order Mel’s New Book: Americans Anonymous: Restoring Power to the People One Citizen

at a Time https://a.co/d/0iHFeQNb





We The People must stand strong, stay united, resolute, calm, and focus on the mission.





We at www.themelkshow.com want to thank all our amazing patriot pals for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work, and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.

We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!





The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/

Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/



