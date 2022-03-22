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"I Regret Having the Vaccine. Ask Me Why?" - Peter
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316 views • March 22, 2022
In this short interview, an English man in Hackney named Peter discusses his adverse reactions to two of the toxic fetus-infused AstraZeneca COVD vaccine doses.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/i-regret-having-the-vaccine-ask-me-why---peter/
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BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
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-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/i-regret-having-the-vaccine-ask-me-why---peter/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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