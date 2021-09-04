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TOTAL CRIMINALIZATION
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81 views • September 04, 2021
“If someone can prove me wrong and show me my mistake in any thought or action, I shall gladly change. I seek the truth, which never harmed anyone: the harm is to persist in one's own self-deception and ignorance.” - Marcus Aurelius
Mirrored from: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ZOGbdaWjiln/
Mirrored from: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ZOGbdaWjiln/
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