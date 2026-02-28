Study: 100% of Covid vaccinated people have abnormal micro-clots in their blood, Nicolas Hulscher

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH says:

"This study is highly disturbing."

"They found 100% of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals have these circulating [ abnormal ] amyloid micro-clots in their blood."

"This is mis-folded fibrin that sticks to many biologically-active materials circulating in the body."

"It conglomerates into these irregular masses that block blood flow and cause all sorts of horrible issues."

"It's the exact same pathology that has been identified as being behind the long, white fibrous clots being pulled out of corpses worldwide."

"The majority of embalmers now across the globe… now pull these white fibrous clots out of corpses."

"Based on this sample, which they didn't know they would have these clots, but when they looked, it was in all of them."

"This is very serious.”

"These [vaccines] have to be pulled off of the market immediately."

--------------

Nicolas posted this video clip on X on Feb 24, 2026 here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2026410271388860477

----------

Mirrored - Fat News

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!