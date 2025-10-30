© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Western elites to reprogram citizens with AI — Russian FM spox
💬 "The concentration of tools of influence allows [Anglo-Saxons] to use generative AI technologies to reprogram consciousness at a fundamental level," Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.
💬 "In the medium term, AI will become the primary source of knowledge about events, the world, and history. Even now, it is the main assistant for millions of people, whose answers they trust unconditionally," she added.