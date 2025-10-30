🚨 Western elites to reprogram citizens with AI — Russian FM spox

💬 "The concentration of tools of influence allows [Anglo-Saxons] to use generative AI technologies to reprogram consciousness at a fundamental level," Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

💬 "In the medium term, AI will become the primary source of knowledge about events, the world, and history. Even now, it is the main assistant for millions of people, whose answers they trust unconditionally," she added.