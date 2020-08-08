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Dems are playing 'political chicken' during coronavirus pandemic: Charlie Hurt
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2 views • August 08, 2020
Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt reacts to Nancy Pelosi lashing out at PBS' Judy Woodruff during an interview where she suggested the anchor was a GOP advocate.
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