Brian Makes a Statement about Alex Jones child porn set up used by Sandy Hook defamation trial Brian D. Hill defends Alex Jones and disagrees with Chris Mattei for bringing up Alex Jones and him being set up with child porn in any prejudicial context where the jury may be prejudiced to give Alex Jones a worse judgment. This is a dangerous precedent that child porn is a WEAPON, CHILD PORN IS A WEAPON. A POLITICAL WEAPON.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyLq4hh9dYY

