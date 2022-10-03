Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brian Makes a Statement about Alex Jones child porn set up used by Sandy Hook defamation trial
47 views
channel image
StanleyBolten
Published 2 months ago |

Brian Makes a Statement about Alex Jones child porn set up used by Sandy Hook defamation trial Brian D. Hill defends Alex Jones and disagrees with Chris Mattei for bringing up Alex Jones and him being set up with child porn in any prejudicial context where the jury may be prejudiced to give Alex Jones a worse judgment. This is a dangerous precedent that child porn is a WEAPON, CHILD PORN IS A WEAPON. A POLITICAL WEAPON.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyLq4hh9dYY

Brian Makes a Statement about Alex Jones child porn set up used by Sandy Hook defamation trial – YouTube, Doesn’t think Chris Mattei was moral in bringing up the child porn set up attempt on Alex Jones during Sandy Hook defamation Trial – Justice for Brian D. Hill of USWGO Alternative News (wordpress.com) 


Keywords
alex joneslawsuitsandy hookchild pornset upsuittormail

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket