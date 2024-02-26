I Know What Genocide Is! Jewish Woman's POWERFUL Words Protesting Outside Biden Fundraiser (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Status Coup News at:-

https://youtu.be/DtkwFJc0E9k?si=EOht3ZUCB4e1Zuiy

25 Feb 2024 #freepalestine #gazaceasefire #israelprotest

During a Free Palestine protest, a Jewish woman had some powerful words for Biden and the U.S. Calling out their genocide in Gaza, and declaring they won't see this happen again. Interview and footage done by video journalist Jon Farina. Our ON-THE-GROUND reporting is expensive—but important. If you value the over 30 Ceasefire Now protests we've covered ON-THE-GROUND in NYC and D.C., please SUPPORT SC for $5-10 bucks a month: https://statuscoup.com/join/





@jonfarina on Instagram





PRE-ORDER Jordan's Upcoming Book "We the Poisoned": https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/we-the-poisoned-jordan-chariton/1144682144





Other ways to support Status Coup

https://statuscoup.com/donate/

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/StatusCoup

$StatusCoup on CashApp





Join this channel's Membership for Exclusive Perks!





FOLLOW US:

@StatusCoup on Twitter | @StatusCoupNews on Threads | @statuscoupnews.bsky.social on BlueSky





SIGN UP for our email list for breaking news alerts and alerts when we're LIVE: https://statuscoup.substack.com





Shop our collection of clothes that are both high quality, and from sustainable sources: Get shirts based on different quotes from Jordan Chariton such as 'The United Corporations of America' Now! Get yours at https://www.StatusCoup.com/Store





#freepalestine #gazaceasefire #israelprotest #news



