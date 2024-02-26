I Know What Genocide Is! Jewish Woman's POWERFUL Words Protesting Outside Biden Fundraiser (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Status Coup News at:-
https://youtu.be/DtkwFJc0E9k?si=EOht3ZUCB4e1Zuiy
25 Feb 2024 #freepalestine #gazaceasefire #israelprotest
During a Free Palestine protest, a Jewish woman had some powerful words for Biden and the U.S. Calling out their genocide in Gaza, and declaring they won't see this happen again. Interview and footage done by video journalist Jon Farina. Our ON-THE-GROUND reporting is expensive—but important. If you value the over 30 Ceasefire Now protests we've covered ON-THE-GROUND in NYC and D.C., please SUPPORT SC for $5-10 bucks a month: https://statuscoup.com/join/
@jonfarina on Instagram
PRE-ORDER Jordan's Upcoming Book "We the Poisoned": https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/we-the-poisoned-jordan-chariton/1144682144
Other ways to support Status Coup
https://statuscoup.com/donate/
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/StatusCoup
$StatusCoup on CashApp
Join this channel's Membership for Exclusive Perks!
FOLLOW US:
@StatusCoup on Twitter | @StatusCoupNews on Threads | @statuscoupnews.bsky.social on BlueSky
SIGN UP for our email list for breaking news alerts and alerts when we're LIVE: https://statuscoup.substack.com
Shop our collection of clothes that are both high quality, and from sustainable sources: Get shirts based on different quotes from Jordan Chariton such as 'The United Corporations of America' Now! Get yours at https://www.StatusCoup.com/Store
#freepalestine #gazaceasefire #israelprotest #news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.