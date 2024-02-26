Create New Account
I Know What Genocide Is! Jewish Woman's POWERFUL Words Protesting Outside Biden Fundraiser (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Status Coup News at:-

https://youtu.be/DtkwFJc0E9k?si=EOht3ZUCB4e1Zuiy

25 Feb 2024 #freepalestine #gazaceasefire #israelprotest

During a Free Palestine protest, a Jewish woman had some powerful words for Biden and the U.S. Calling out their genocide in Gaza, and declaring they won't see this happen again. Interview and footage done by video journalist Jon Farina. Our ON-THE-GROUND reporting is expensive—but important. If you value the over 30 Ceasefire Now protests we've covered ON-THE-GROUND in NYC and D.C., please SUPPORT SC for $5-10 bucks a month: https://statuscoup.com/join/


