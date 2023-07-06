SOUND OF FREEDOM 🎙 A SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM JIM CAVIEZEL 🎥 END CREDITS

https://www.lifenews.com/2023/07/06/court-rules-satanic-temple-cant-claim-killing-babies-in-abortions-is-a-protected-religious-ritual/





Source: https://www.youtube.com/@patriotsunite7963





Is there any difference between kidnapping a child's body and kidnapping a child's mind?





Child trafficking is evil - and so is indoctrinating a child's mind into believing the woke LGBTQQIA ideology that is being taught by our schools





Angel Studios rejects the woke, queer content of mega studios such as Disney





We should too





Go see Sound of Freedom - and pay it forward if you can





Sound of Freedom: Red Carpet Premiere

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1sPWAwCfKo&t=617s





People have been so generous in spreading the message of 𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘍𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘰𝘮 that they've Paid It Forward so thousands of others can watch it for free in theaters. Get your tickets today!





Angel Studios (@AngelStudiosInc) June 22, 2023





https://twitter.com/AngelStudiosInc/status/1671776532916838400





REPORT: Madonna Had to Be ‘Brought Back from the Dead’ with Narcan Injection

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/report-madonna-had-be-brought-back-dead-narcan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=report-madonna-had-be-brought-back-dead-narcan





https://truthsocial.com/users/gatewaypundit/statuses/110664713005319351





Two Antifa militants have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pennsylvania on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.





Brian DiPippa, 36, and his wife, Krystal, 40, allegedly carried out an explosive attack outside an event featuring the Daily Wire's Michael Knowles at the University of Pittsburgh in April.





"Brian DiPippa ignited and dropped two homemade smoke bomb containers in and around a line of persons waiting to enter the O’Hara Student Center," the indictment states.





It goes on to note that when Pitt Police officers tried to prevent protestors from entering the building via the rear entrance, Mrs. DiPippa shielded her husband as he "ignited and threw a large explosive firework into the group ... causing a loud explosion and injuries to several officers." That move earned Mr. DiPippa an extra charge of using an explosive to commit a federal felony.

@ArrestsIndictmentsJustice

https://thepostmillennial.com/antifa-militants-federally-indicted-over-explosive-attack-outside-michael-knowles-event-in-pittsburgh?utm_campaign=64470





Godspeed Commander and Chief Trump for giving money and support for the Underground Army!

I remain forever grateful!





Thank you for speaking out about the #HumanScourge





They used footage from Tim Bergling [Avicii's] For a Better Day! #SoundOfFreedom Real life Rescue Ops, #TimBallard, #SaveOurChildren, Thank you to

#Trump and Exec Orders

#TimBallard

#JimCaviezel #SounOfFreedom

#ChesterBennington

#ChrisCornell, #TheSilentChildren

Who all tried to shine a Bright #Light, #DarkToLight, #WeWillPrevail, #TheBESTisYetToCome, #GodsChildrenAreNOTforSale, #Pedogate

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ps9ZpV1mb92W/





https://wltreport.com/2023/06/04/leaked-fdic-video-we-cant-tell-the-public-whats-actually-happening/